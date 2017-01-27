Become a frog-watcher for the SMC

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — The South Mountain Conservancy is looking for dedicated volunteers to add to its FrogWatch USA team in the South Mountain Reservation this season. In collaboration with Cora Hartshorn Arboretum, the conservancy is looking to build a new local chapter; identify and count frog species in reservation wetland habitats; and collect data from February to August to assess the health of wetland habitats and inform policy.

All ages are welcome. Volunteer training begins in February. As a FrogWatch USA volunteer, members will become trained experts in local frog calls; gain a deeper understanding and appreciation for this delicate species and its relationship to wetlands; join in with other citizen scientists and have fun; and work together to accommodate everyone’s busy schedules.

To become a frog-watcher or for more information, contact SMC board member Lori LaBorde at lori.laborde@gmail.com.

For more information on FrogWatch USA, visit https://www.aza.org/frogwatch.