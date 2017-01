SOUTH ORANGE / MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The South Orange-Maplewood School District is working to redesign the district website, according to a recent statement. The district is currently looking for input on what critical information should be accessible from the home page.

Stakeholders are encouraged to take a few minutes and provide the district with your thoughts by completing a short survey. You may participate in the survey by visiting https://4elbows.formstack.com/forms/somsd_survey.