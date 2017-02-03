Maplewood Memorial Library holds month of events

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Maplewood Memorial Library is set for an educational and memorable Black History Month with a month of events planned. The Main Library is located at 51 Baker St. and can be reached at 973-762-1622; the Hilton Branch is located at 1688 Springfield Ave. and can be reached at 973-762-1688. For more information, visit www.maplewoodlibrary.org.

Gee’s Bend quilt craft

The Quilts of Gee’s Bend are quilts created by a group of women who live or have lived in the isolated African-American hamlet of Gee’s Bend, Ala. The work of these women will be displayed and celebrated each Tuesday in February from noon to 8 p.m. at the Hilton Branch.

The Quilts of Gee’s Bend are considered to be unique, and one of the most important African-American visual and cultural contributions to the history of art within the United States. Drop in and make a paper quilt square for the library’s Gee’s Bend quilt. This activity is for all ages.

Kids Speak Out

Celebrate the work of students in Maplewood’s elementary schools as they speak out about Black History Month on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. in the Main Library. Refreshments will be served as students show off their artwork and read their poetry.

Post-election parenting

Parenting during times of change and strife can be difficult. The presidential election has left many children with questions about racism, sexism and basic civility, according to the library. How do we provide positive role models for our children when some of our nation’s leaders display qualities we find undesirable? How do we address our children’s fears and concerns? How do we raise them to be thoughtful, kind and wise adults?

Attend a panel discussion moderated by Joy Peskin, a Maplewood parent and children’s books editor, about ways to talk with children of all ages about these important issues on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 3 p.m. at the Main Library. Panelists include Board of Education member Annemarie Maini, director of the South Orange Country Day School; Doreen Oliver, a writer on the topic of parenthood; and licensed clinical social worker Monique Bostic.

This event is co-sponsored by the Community Coalition on Race. There will be an accompanying activity for children.

NAACP screening: ‘Hidden Colors’

“Hidden Colors” is a documentary series about the real and untold history of people of color around the globe. It will be screened at the Main Library on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 6 p.m.

This film series discusses some of the reasons the contributions of African and aboriginal people have been left out of the pages of history. Traveling around the country, the film features scholars, historians and social commentators who uncovered amazing facts about things such as: the presence of Africans in America before Columbus; the real reason slavery ended; the original image of Christ; the true story of the Moors; the original people of Asia; the great west African empires; and more.

This event is presented by the NAACP Oranges and Maplewood Branch. Refreshments will be served.

Watch the trailer for the documentary here.

Art and music reception

The Main Library will host an art and music reception on Saturday, Feb. 11, from 3 to 4 p.m.

In high school, Stephen B. Ellis began to make the music-and-art connection by drawing and painting while listening to rhythm and blues artists. The sultry melodies transformed his work and influenced his unique style, integrating bold lines with subtle layers of color. The event will feature live jazz with Michael Mayo.

Black History Month trivia for teens

Teens, come celebrate Black History Month at the library with trivia. Win candy with the right answer!

Trivia contests will be held from 3:30 to 4 p.m. at the Main Library on Monday, Feb. 13, and Wednesday, Feb. 15, and at the Hilton Branch on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

Maplewood Speaks Out

Children and families are invited to continue the conversation from the “Kids Speak Out” art display on Feb. 4. Throughout the month, feel free to share your thoughts, feelings, stories and drawings. Supplies will be available in the Children’s Room to create something that expresses your feelings about race, equality and justice. Your work will be displayed in the Children’s Room.