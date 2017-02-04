Disaster! at Durand-Hedden

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Head to Durand-Hedden House on Sunday, Feb. 12, at 2 p.m. for a talk with historian Alan Siegel. The discussion will center on his book “Disaster! Stories of Destruction and Death in 19th Century New Jersey.”

Superstorm Sandy in 2012 was a disaster of epic proportions, by any measure. The deadliest storm to strike the East Coast since Hurricane Diane in 1955, Sandy killed 37 people and caused more than $30 million in damages in New Jersey alone.

But our state’s history is filled with catastrophe. Using riveting images, Siegel will bring talk participants face-to-face with natural and human-caused calamities between 1821 and 1906 ranging from train wrecks to wildfires. He focuses on tales of bravery and forgotten acts of courage in the face of danger. Siegel, a lawyer practicing in Chatham, has published numerous New Jersey history books, including “Smile: A Picture History of Olympic Park, 1887-1965” and “Beneath the Starry Flag: New Jersey’s Civil War Experience.”

“Disaster!” will be available for purchase at the book signing following the talk. The event is free; donations are welcome. Durand-Hedden House is located in Grasmere Park at 523 Ridgewood Road in Maplewood. For more information or to arrange group tours call 973-763-7712. You can also visit durandhedden.org.