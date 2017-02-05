Seton Hall professor receives major social work award

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Seton Hall University’s Department of Sociology, Anthropology, and Social Work professor Richard Blake has received a major award from the National Association of Social Workers New Jersey Chapter. Blake was honored at the annual Social Work Gala on Oct. 27 at the Forsgate Country Club in Monroe, according to a recent press release.

Blake received the Lifetime Achievement Award, which recognizes the best in social work as exemplified by core values and career accomplishments. The Jersey City native, commutes to Seton Hall University from Barnegat, N.J., daily to teach and advise his students.

“There isn’t a student or colleague who doesn’t owe a debt to Dr. Blake for his commitment to social justice, exemplary and inspiring teaching, and relentless advocating for what is right,” professor Mary Landriau, who coordinates the bachelor of social work field education of Seton Hall, said in the release.

Blake started his social work career making home visits for his local welfare department in Jersey City. He went on to grow tremendously in his career, wearing many different hats. He eventually started directing programs at hospitals and securing funding for several social work agencies, while simultaneously providing services to clients.

“I want to move up without losing my heart. That is my life’s goal,” Blake said in the release.

After many years working in the field, he decided to take his knowledge into the classroom and has been teaching at Seton Hall since 1989.

“I became a social worker and a social work educator. That is my dream come true,” he said.