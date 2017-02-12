New residents join the CCR

SOUTH ORANGE / MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The South Orange-Maplewood Community Coalition on Race recently announced that there are two new trustees on the executive committee and five new members. Robert A. Marchman and Indira Singh are new to the executive committee — with Marchman taking on the role of chairman — joined by Leila Gonzalez Sullivan, Len Grossman, David Harris and Sue Willis. New trustees include Victoria Calle, Nina Essel, Dean Kostas, Erin Scherzer and Peri Smilow. The growth of the organization is a testament to SOMA’s dedication to achieving and sustaining the benefits of a thriving, racially integrated and truly inclusive community that serves as a model for the nation, according to a press release.

“The coalition looks to bring on new trustees as needed each year to create a board that is racially representative of the community, has members from both towns and includes a variety of interests and skills,” Executive Director Nancy Gagnier said in the release. “The new trustees for 2017 bring a wealth of talents and broad community connections that help make us a true ‘community coalition.’”

“I am honored to have received the trust and support of the trustees in my election as chairman of this important organization,” Marchman said in the release. “I look forward to working with the diverse, talented and dedicated group of individuals elected to the executive committee and board of trustees, as well as existing trustees. Without a doubt, 2017 will be a challenging year for us given the divisive discourse in our nation. Our task, and I believe this committed group of volunteers and dedicated staff are up to it, is to consistently demonstrate in word and deed why the values embraced in these two great communities are beneficial to not only those who live here, but also to all in this nation, regardless of who she or he may be. As Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. stated, ‘Great leaders do not seek consensus but rather mold consensus.’ We look forward to molding a consensus of thought and action that will lead to a better tomorrow for us all.”