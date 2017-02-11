Maplewood gets heart healthy

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — February is Heart Healthy Month! And the Maplewood Health Department is getting into the swing.

On Wednesday, Feb. 15, the Maplewood Health Department will host an adult health clinic at the Main Library, 51 Baker St., from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Public health nurses will provide blood pressure and diabetes screenings, weight management and physical activity monitoring and encouragement, and community referrals; act as a resource for answering health questions; and provide health counseling with a focus on health and wellness. This service is offered monthly and is free and open to township residents, 18 years of age and older.

On Tuesday, Feb. 21, the Overlook Hospital mobile van will be outside the Hilton Branch of the library, 1688 Springfield Ave., from noon to 2 p.m. to provide free blood pressure and blood glucose screenings.

And the Maplewood Library Blood Drive will be Saturday, Feb. 25, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Main Library, 51 Baker St. Cholesterol screenings will also be provided. This program is provided by Community Blood Services. Donors must weigh at least 110 pounds, eat before donation, bring ID, and drink plenty of water before and after donation.