MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Join Maplewood Senior Share and Dave Mollen, president of the NJ Chapter of AARP, for a discussion on “Obamacare, Medicare and How You Can Help” on Saturday, Feb. 18, at 10:15 a.m. at the Main Library, 51 Baker St. in Maplewood.

Mollen’s focus will be what we can do to ensure that Medicare remains strong. He will address the connection to Obamacare, activities of AARP on a national level, and what can be done locally and statewide to protect health programs.