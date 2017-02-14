Maplewood participates in American Heart Month

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — You may have seen the red boxes at the municipal buildings, libraries and in the schools. This month is American Heart Month and these red boxes, stating “Life is Better Heart Healthy” have great facts about how to promote heart health and who is at risk. These promotional tools were provided by the RWJBarnabas Health Heart Center.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women in the United States and is a major cause of disability. Almost 700,000 people die of heart disease in the United States each year. In New Jersey, 18,000 residents die from heart disease each year. But many times it is preventable.

To prevent heart disease and increase awareness of its effects, Maplewood Health Department is participating in American Heart Month. You can make healthy changes to lower your risk of developing heart disease. Controlling and preventing risk factors is also important for people who already have heart disease. To lower your risk: watch your weight, quit smoking and stay away from secondhand smoke, control your cholesterol and blood pressure, drink only in moderation, get active and eat healthy.

Need help staying on track? The Maplewood Health Department offers free adult health clinics two to three times a month. A public health nurse provides blood pressure readings, provides resources in the community to help with lifestyle and health followup, diet and weight management, and preventive screenings consultation. Call the Maplewood Health Department at 973-762-8120, ext. 4300, to schedule an appointment.

Another thing you can do is to know the warning signs:

chest discomfort in the center of the chest that lasts more than a few minutes, or that goes away and comes back; it can feel like uncomfortable pressure, squeezing, fullness or pain;

discomfort in other areas of the upper body such as pain or discomfort in one or both arms, the back, neck, jaw or stomach;

shortness of breath with or without chest discomfort; and

other signs may include breaking out in a cold sweat, weakness, nausea and/or vomiting, lightheadedness and back or jaw pain.

Calling 9-1-1 is the fastest way to get lifesaving treatment.

It is important to know that heart disease affects men and women. On average, approximately 31 women die from heart disease and stroke in New Jersey each day. For more information, visit https://www.heart.org/idc/groups/heart-public/@wcm/@adv/documents/downloadable/ucm_315530.pdf. For information about how to prevent heart disease in women, visit https://www.goredforwomen.org.

For more information call the New Jersey Heart Disease and Stroke Prevention Program at 609-984-6137 or the American Heart Association at 1-888-694-3278.