Women’s Connection of TSTI holds meditation and yoga event

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Thirty-five members of the Women’s Connection of Temple Sharey Tefilo-Israel got together recently for an evening of stretching bodies and relaxing minds at a yoga and meditation event. Yoga instructor Jill Vacarro from Millburn led attendees in various poses and Anne Sussman of Mindful Meeting Place in Maplewood, who is also a member of TSTI and the Women’s Connection, led the meditation session.

Among the members who flexed, stretched and relaxed were, front row, from left, Debbie Taffet-Green of Short Hills and Vacarro, and back row, from left, Raina Goldberg of South Orange, Andrea Baum and Pam Frank of Short Hills, Sussman, Cheryl Weinberg and Doris Spector of West Orange, Hilda Silverman of South Orange, Susan Siegelthuch Witkin of Maplewood, and Jane Brick of West Orange.

The Women’s Connection is a multi-generational group that offers social, cultural and educational programs to members of the Reform synagogue. Every year, the group plans a program in January that fosters wellness; past events include a Zumba class, healthy eating seminar and a spa day. A sample list of Women’s Connection programs is available at https://www.tsti.org/womens-connection.