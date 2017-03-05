Help build better tomorrows with Arc

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The 19th annual Building Tomorrows 5K Run/Walk will be Saturday, April 29, at the Clipper Pavilion in the South Mountain Recreation Complex in West Orange. The 5K will begin at 9 a.m., the family walk at 10:30 a.m. and the fun fest at 10:45 a.m. For entry fee information and complete schedule details, visit www.runorwalk.org.

When you support The Arc of Essex County’s Building Tomorrows 5K Run/Walk, you are helping to build a brighter tomorrow for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. For more information, visit www.arcessex.org.