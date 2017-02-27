Community forum for immigrants, allies

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Parenting Center will host a community forum for immigrants on Thursday, March 2, at 7 p.m. at Seth Boyden School Library, 274 Boyden Ave. in Maplewood. Immigrants and allies, come hear from local immigration experts and ask your questions.

Are you an immigrant who works, studies or lives in Maplewood, South Orange or a nearby town? Are you concerned about how new executive orders and enforcement policies might affect immigrants in our communities?

At this event, local immigration experts will address the latest executive orders, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, Temporary Protected Status, the rights of documents and undocumented immigrants, and more.