Former mayor of Rome to speak at SHU

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall University community is excited to welcome Walter Veltroni, the former mayor of Rome, on Tuesday, March 14, in the University Library Beck Rooms at 6 p.m. He will discuss Italy’s cultural role in the international debate on migration. Professor Gabriella Romani and Dean Andrea Bartoli will host the event, sponsored by the Alberto Italian Studies Institute and the School of Diplomacy and International Relations.

Veltroni is an accomplished writer, journalist, politician and film director. He was elected to the Italian Chamber of Deputies in 1987 and served as Italy’s minister of cultural assets and activities from 1996 to 1998. He also served as the mayor of Rome from June 2001 to February 2008. In 2007 he became the head of the newly formed Democratic Party.

“I have known Walter personally for years,” Bartoli said in a press release. “He has always been supportive of work for the poor, solidarity, civic life and human rights. I am happy to engage in this conversation. The university has been exploring ways to be more present in Rome, and this could be a way.”

For more information and to RSVP, contact Barbara Ritchie at Barbara.Ritchie@shu.edu or 973-275-2967. Seton Hall University is located at 400 South Orange Ave., South Orange.