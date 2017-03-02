Your library, your voice

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The public is invited to a community forum with architects Sage and Coombe, who have been contracted to create a conceptual design for the Maplewood Main Library at 51 Baker St. The library is seeking input from all Maplewood residents to help create a library that will meet the needs of the community for years to come.

The forum will take place Tuesday, March 14, from 7:30 to 9 p.m. at the Main Library. It is free and open to the public. Registration is requested but not required. Register at https://yourlibraryyourvoice.eventbrite.com. Community members who cannot attend are welcome to contribute their ideas and comments by via email to library@maplewoodlibrary.org.