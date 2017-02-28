Maplewood Garden Club meeting

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Maplewood Garden Club will meet Monday, March 6, at 7:30 p.m. at the Maplewood Memorial Library, 51 Baker St., to hear Carol Gracie discuss “Spring Wildflowers, Ephemeral Beauty With a Purpose.”

Although the beauty of local wildflowers enhances our enjoyment of spring, a look behind their pretty faces reveals the important roles that they play in the ecology of our eastern forest environment. Come meet acclaimed naturalist Carol Gracie, former NYBG teacher, as she explains how wildflowers have adapted to their shaded environment, their role as an important food resource for early emerging insects, their methods of dispersal, and some of their uses by humans as medicines, foods and dyes.