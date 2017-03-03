Seniors ‘Meet & Mix’ in SOMA

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — A new community initiative devoted to seniors — SOMA Two Towns for All Ages — is holding its first public event on Sunday, March 12, from 2 to 4 p.m. All seniors from both towns are invited. Admission price is one canned good for the Our Lady of Sorrows food pantry.

Participants will play engaging get-to-know-you mixer games, plus card and board games. We will move from table to table throughout the afternoon as a way to meet and mingle between the two towns. Enjoy refreshments and a re-gifting table where you can leave a gift you received but don’t want in exchange for someone else’s re-gift. Simply bring a wrapped cast-off gift to participate and join in the fun.

The event will be held at the Woodland, 60 Woodland Road in Maplewood. Advance signup is required and space is limited. Look for signup sheets in libraries and municipal buildings in both towns or call 973-762-8120 to register or with questions. There will be transportation from the DeHart Community Center for those interested; pre-registration is required for the ride.