College and career night at CHS

By on No Comment

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Columbia High School will hold its annual college and career night on Wednesday, March 8, from 7 to 9 p.m. in the main gym at Columbia High School, 17 Parker Ave. in Maplewood. Representatives from more than 120 colleges, technical schools, vocational schools, gap year opportunities, and military, civil service and other career fields will be present to meet with students and their families.

  

College and career night at CHS added by on
View all posts by Editor →

Or contact the author at :essexcty@thelocalsource.com

Leave a Reply