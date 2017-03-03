College and career night at CHS

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Columbia High School will hold its annual college and career night on Wednesday, March 8, from 7 to 9 p.m. in the main gym at Columbia High School, 17 Parker Ave. in Maplewood. Representatives from more than 120 colleges, technical schools, vocational schools, gap year opportunities, and military, civil service and other career fields will be present to meet with students and their families.
Share on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Connect on Linked in Subscribe by Email Print This Post