Maplewood Health Department events in March

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Maplewood Health Department will hold several events and clinics during the month of March. They are as follows:

A presentation by Alzheimer’s New Jersey, “Understanding Memory Loss,” will be offered on Wednesday, March 8, from 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the Maplewood Community Center, 106 Burnett Ave. Memory loss that disrupts everyday life is not a normal part of aging. The program explores the difference between normal age-related memory changes and abnormal changes that are associated with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia, including some of the common warning signs. The presentation also reviews the importance of receiving a thorough diagnostic evaluation when symptoms first arise, current treatment options and research regarding healthy aging. For more information visit alznj.org or call 973-763-0750.

Adult health clinics will be Thursday, March 9, from 10 a.m. to noon at Town Hall, 574 Valley St., and Wednesday, March 15, from 3:30 to 5 p.m. at Hilton Branch Library, 1688 Springfield Ave. Services provided include blood pressure checks, carotid bruit screening, diabetes risk assessment, and medication, weight and health counseling. Township adult health clinics are free and open to Maplewood residents, 18 years of age and older.

The Overlook mobile health van will be conducting free blood pressure and blood glucose screenings on Tuesday, March 21, from noon to 2 p.m. at the Hilton Branch Library, 1688 Springfield Ave. Drop-ins are welcome.

Winchester Gardens will host a presentation on Alzheimer’s and related dementia on Monday, March 20, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. in the auditorium, 333 Elmwood Ave. This event is free and open to the public. Parking is available.

The Maplewood Health Department has also updated the web pages on “Alcoholism, Tobacco and Drug Use” and “Seniors and Caregiver Resources” with new information. Please visit the Maplewood Township website for more details at www.twp.maplewood.nj.us.