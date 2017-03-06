SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Members of Temple Sharey Tefilo-Israel in South Orange rolled up their sleeves to participate in a community challah bake on Feb. 7 in the kitchen at Community FoodBank of New Jersey, located in Hillside. The event, “Kneading for Those in Need,” was sponsored by the Jewish Federation of Greater MetroWest and Central NJ to benefit community members and local kosher food pantries.

Showing off their hand-braided loaves are, from left, Sherrie Katz, Lisa Olender and Alice Hirsch, all of South Orange; Susan Present of Summit; Andrea Baum and Lorie Kombert of Short Hills; Renee Helfenstein of South Orange; Gail Kanef of Short Hills; and Karyn Leit of Maplewood.