SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The ballroom at Temple Sharey Tefilo-Israel in South Orange was recently transformed into an indoor drive-in movie theater. Children from the Iris Family Center for Early Childhood Education decorated cartons that became their own “cars.” They then climbed in to enjoy a screening of Mickey Mouse Clubhouse cartoons while munching on healthy concession-style snacks.

Photos Courtesy of TSTI