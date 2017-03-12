National scholars, advocates present findings at Conference on Women and Gender

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — In celebration of Women’s History Month, scholars and advocates from across Seton Hall University and throughout the nation will explore, network and present their research at the annual “Conference on Women and Gender 2017: Now–Then–Tomorrow,” hosted by the Women and Gender Studies Program in the College of Arts and Sciences on Friday, March 24, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Premilla Nadasen, associate professor of history at Barnard College, Columbia University, will present the keynote address. She is the author of several books, including the award-winning “Welfare Warriors: The Welfare Rights Movement in the United States” on the Welfare Rights Movement, a grassroots movement of poor black women in the 1960s and 1970s, and her latest book, “Household Workers Unite: The Untold Story of African American Women Who Built a Movement” on black domestic worker rights movements. A scholar activist, she works closely with domestic workers’ rights organizations, preparing policy briefs and serving as an expert academic witness. She writes about household labor, social movements and women’s history for Ms., the Progressive Media Project and other media outlets. The keynote address will take place at 11:30 a.m. in the Chancellor’s Suite in the University Center.

“Taking its cue from tremendous local, national and international changes in the past year, this year’s conference addresses the theme of Now–Then–Tomorrow. Our presenters engage critically with women’s and gender issues in the world today, in the distant or recent past, and in possible or probable developments or challenges in the future,” Vanessa May and Karen Gevirtz, program co-directors and organizers, said in a press release. “We are looking to offer a collection of exciting sessions that reflects the dynamic, productive diversity of perspectives and approaches characterizing the current discussion about these subjects.”

Among the sessions being offered are “So You Say You Want a Revolution: Political Organizing in the Wake of the Women’s March on Washington,” featuring a faculty roundtable. “Broadcasting Their Stories – Exploring the Evolution and Wider Views of Seton Hall Women in the Media from 1937 to Present Day” will mark the 80th anniversary of women students at Seton Hall by discussing how women have become fully integrated into the student body and what successes they have had. “From Chile to the World: 70 Years of Gabriela Mistral’s Novel” will discuss their newly published, edited compilation of Mistral’s work and the contributions of collaborators such as Manuel Mujica Lainez from Argentina and David Unger from Guatemala. All discussions will take place in Stafford Hall during three scheduled session times, at 9:30 a.m., 10:45 a.m. and 2 p.m., respectively.

Conference registration for members of the university community will be free, including the keynote address, the three sessions and breakfast; however, to defer costs, there will be a separate registration fee for those who want to attend the luncheon. A fee will be charged to non-students and non-faculty members. For additional information, visit the conference website or contact conference organizers Vanessa May at vanessa.may@shu.edu and Karen Gevirtz at karen.gevirtz@shu.edu. Seton Hall University is located at 400 South Orange Ave., South Orange.