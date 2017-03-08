Parenting Center, PTAs to screen ‘Beyond Measure’

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Parenting Center and Elementary School PTAs will host a special screening of “Beyond Measure,” from the makers of “Race to Nowhere,” on Thursday, March 16, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. in the auditorium at Clinton Elementary School, 27 Berkshire Road in Maplewood.

The screening will be followed by a panel discussion. Panelists include Columbia High School Principal Elizabeth Aaron, Clinton Principal Ann Bodnar, South Orange-Maplewood School District Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Susan Grierson, and SOMSD Director of Planning and Assessment Kalisha Morgan.