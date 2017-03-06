Discuss the SOMSD 2017-2018 budget

SOUTH ORANGE / MAPLEWOOD, NJ — How will your tax dollars be used to support our local public schools as they strive to prepare each and every student for post-secondary educational success and to educate all students to be responsible and productive members of the global society at large?

Whether you have children enrolled in South Orange-Maplewood School District schools or not, the school budget affects every resident of South Orange and Maplewood. Property taxes fund our schools. In addition, the quality of education and extracurricular activities offered by our schools has a tremendous impact on property values and desirability of the two towns.

The 2017-2018 preliminary school budget is being developed to support the district goals set by the Board of Education. The district goals are set annually and are designed to help the district continue to build momentum in enhancing student learning, strengthening teaching, engaging parents as partners, operating more efficiently and doing more with less.

The Board of Education invites community input throughout the budget process. To learn more, watch the preliminary budget presentation from the Feb. 27 Board of Education meeting on the SOMSD website; read about the 2017-2018 school budget on the district website or in the News-Record; and attend one of the upcoming public meetings. To provide feedback, speak at a public meeting and/or contact the district through Let’s Talk.

To learn more about the budget, don’t miss the following the meetings: