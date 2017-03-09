WSOU show to focus on managing national politics in the workplace

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — In 2016, the nation experienced a particularly divisive presidential campaign that impacted office spaces and worker productivity. Unlike past election cycles, the tone and tension of politics didn’t end when ballots were cast in November and shows no sign of diminishing in 2017. Many employees and their managers are asking themselves, will the politics never end? Others have difficulty focusing on their jobs or staying out of arguments with others.

To help individuals cope in this environment, WSOU’s “Thank God for Monday” will explore the issue of national politics in the workplace on Saturday, March 11, at 8:30 a.m. Joining host Brother Greg Cellini will be Amanda Mitchell, a corporate management consultant and founder of Our Corporate Life.

“Listeners, friends and colleagues have been telling me how challenging they find the current political divide and that it is impacting their productivity and relationships at the office,” Cellini said in a press release. “As our show is dedicated to helping people find satisfaction and joy in their work, I felt it was important to start a conversation about practical steps we can all take to function better at the office.”

The program will tackle questions such as how to stay focused on work when you are bombarded constantly by newsfeeds and social media; dealing with a coworker who either continually gloats or constantly despairs about the new administration; finding common ground in the workplace; and avoiding getting sucked into the middle of a political debate among coworkers.

“The dust from the last presidential campaign hasn’t shown any signs of settling, and that means office managers are finding themselves in the middle of a less-than-cordial workplace,” Mitchell said in the release. “It’s hard to get any work done with your staff too busy arguing with each other about the latest executive order, fixating on news headlines and policy decisions, or engaging in ‘what if’ scenarios.”

More information about the show can be found online at www.thankgodformonday.com. The program airs Saturdays at 8:30 a.m. on WSOU 89.5 FM, wsou.net and on the iHeartRadio app. “Thank God For Monday” is also available as a podcast.