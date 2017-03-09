Free tax prep help

NEWARK, NJ — Seton Hall Law School volunteers prepare income tax returns again this year for taxpayers with annual W-2 income up to $70,000. Beginning on March 17, IRS certified volunteers provide private, confidential, one-on-one tax return preparation free of charge to students, qualified staff and members of the community.

Eligible clients can also claim the earned income tax credit and receive up to an additional $6,269 in tax refunds. Spanish translators are available; hablamos espanol.

What to bring: both spouses, if you are filing jointly; proof of identification; Social Security card or ITIN letter; current year’s tax packet, if you received one; all W-2 and 1099 statements, and any other tax forms received; other income information, including interest and dividend statements from banks, such as forms 1098-T and tuition statements; information of all deductions and credits; total paid to daycare providers and the daycare provider’s tax ID number; a copy of last year’s income tax returns if available; and a voided check for direct deposit.

Visit http://law.shu.edu/clinics/volunteer-income-tax-services.cfm for more information on eligibility.

All clinics will be held at the Center for Social Justice at Seton Hall Law School, 833 McCarter Highway, Newark. Sessions are: Fridays, March 17, 24 and 31, and April 7, from 2 to 6 p.m.; and Saturdays, March 18 and 25, and April 1 and 8, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. On Fridays after 5 p.m. and Saturdays, visit the front desk at Seton Hall Law School, 1 Newark Center, located around the corner on Raymond Boulevard.