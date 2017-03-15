Maplewood Chamber’s business card exchange

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Maplewood Chamber of Commerce will host its annual business card exchange on Monday, March 27, from 6 to 8 p.m. at The Woodland, 60 Woodland Road in Maplewood. Admission is charged, though discounted for chamber members. Sponsorships are still available on a limited basis; the deadline for sponsors is March 20.

Don’t miss the chamber’s largest networking event of the year. Meet chamber members and local business people. Network and exchange information and learn more about the Maplewood Chamber of Commerce. This annual event attracts close to 100 business people, community leaders and civic organizations from Maplewood, South Orange and surrounding areas. Refreshments, beer and wine will be served.

Reservations are required. If you are interested in attending or sponsoring, contact Executive Director Lorraine Labonne-Storch at lstorch61@gmail.com or 973-477-6352, who will direct you on methods of payment.

Not a member, interested in taking advantage of our member benefits and discount rates for meetings and events? Want to see your name and website link on our website and mobile app? For a membership application, visit www.maplewoodchamber.org. If your application is received prior to March 27, you will receive the member rate for admission.