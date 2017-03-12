Celebrating Christian unity on the eve of the 500th anniversary of the Reformation

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Seton Hall University will host Archbishop Donald Bolen of Regina, Canada, to discuss “Towards Unity: Ecumenical Dialogue 500 Years after the Reformation,” published by Paulist Press, a collection of essays in honor of Msgr. John A. Radano for his work on promoting the advancement of Christian unity throughout the world. The event takes place on Thursday, March 16, at 3:30 p.m. in the Chapel of the Good Shepherd at the Immaculate Conception Seminary School of Theology located in Lewis Hall. Radano will also deliver remarks on his work in advancing the ecumenical dialogue. Admission is free and open to the public.

On the eve of the 500th anniversary of the Reformation, this timely collection of essays by prominent Catholic and Protestant ecumenists witnesses a hope for a future Christian unity born out of 50 years of honest and genuine dialogue. The authors have taken leading roles in the contemporary ecumenical work of seeking the unity of divided Christians, including work with the World Council of Churches. The essays will give the reader challenging insights into the progress of the ecumenical movement, as well as the problems encountered.

The event is sponsored by the Institute for Interdisciplinary Studies, the Institute for Judeo-Christian Studies, the Center for Catholic Studies, Immaculate Conception Seminary School of Theology and the Department of Religion.

Following the event, Bolen will be available to sign copies of the book. For further information, contact Kathleen Childers at Kathleen.childers@shu.edu or 973-761-9121. Seton Hall University is located at 400 South Orange Ave., South Orange.