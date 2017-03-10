Maplewood continues sponsorship of SeniorStudio painting class

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Maplewood Department of Parks, Recreation & Cultural Affairs will again be sponsoring SeniorStudio, a free, innovative arts program for township residents aged 60 and older. Registration is now open for the spring semester. Since space is limited, interested students are encouraged to register soon, either in-person at DeHart Community Center, 120 Burnett Ave., or Town Hall, 574 Valley St., or by sending an email or calling Michelle Wesley at michellew@twp.maplewood.nj.us or 973-763-0750.

New classes start Thursday, March 30, and will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Maplewood Senior Center, 106 Burnett St. The program, which includes eight classes and class trips to 1978 Maplewood Arts Center and the Newark Museum, continues through June 12.

A unique feature of the program is “Open Studio,” studio time on Fridays from noon to 2 p.m. when students can get more personalized attention, work independently, or build on work done in class.

“Watching the students in last year’s SeniorStudio grow over the course of the program was very gratifying,” Maplewood Recreation Director Melissa Mancuso said in a press release. “We are excited to offer the program to more students at our new age-friendly space next to the DeHart Community Center. The program is full of lessons for first-time artists as well as students who just haven’t picked up their brush in a while. It’s a friendly environment to let your creativity flow.”

“SeniorStudio is part of our continuing effort and commitment to expand the type of programs we bring to town seniors, who represent a large and vital part of our community,” Mayor Vic DeLuca said in the release.

SeniorStudio was conceived and developed by long-time Maplewood resident Dan Kaslow. The first program was in Newark, where it received widespread recognition and was featured in an article in the Newark Star-Ledger. This past year, the program moved to Maplewood, for spring and fall classes, and was featured in the News-Record.

“What has been most exciting has been seeing how proud our SeniorStudio arts students are when they see their framed final projects and realize they are talented artists who have developed skills to produce a quality painting. Viewing students’ final projects, it’s hard to believe these seniors had never painted before this class,” Kaslow said.

The instructor for the program will be Montclair resident Lauren Kaiser, a painter, graphic designer and experienced arts educator, instructor and tutor, who has taught numerous art studio workshops. She will be assisted by Winifer Estevez, a painter and student working toward her BFA at William Paterson University, with experience in the fine arts, fashion design, show production and illustration.