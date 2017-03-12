HNA sponsors ‘Journey to China’

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Hilton Neighborhood Association’s Thursday, March 16, meeting at 7:30 p.m. at the DeHart Community Center, 120 Burnett Ave. in Maplewood, will provide an introduction to traditional Chinese culture. China has amassed a rich legacy of heroes, myths, dance, music, martial arts, gymnastics, acrobatics and more. The presentation, which will feature a speaker and a video program, is sponsored by Shen Yun Promotions, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing a look into traditional Chinese culture.

Bring the family to what is guaranteed to be an unusual learning experience. The meeting is free and open to the public. Everyone is welcome. Refreshments will be served. For further information, contact cabms@aol.com or 973-761-4672.