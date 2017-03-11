This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Three internationally recognized writers and Cuba experts — Anthony DePalma, Ted Henken and Jose Manuel Prieto — will share their insights in a panel discussion, “Cuba Now and Possible Futures,” on Wednesday, March 15, at 6:30 p.m. at Seton Hall University. The event will take place in the Nursing Amphitheater located in the College of Nursing Building, Room 113. The free event is presented by the university’s Joseph A. Unanue Latino Institute.

The program is designed to examine the often conflicting information and media hype surrounding everything Cuba, explained program moderator Diana Alvarez Amell, interim executive director of the Unanue Latino Institute.

Participating in what promises to be a lively and engaging discussion are Anthony DePalma, a Pulitzer Prize winner and Writer-in-Residence at Seton Hall who wrote the definitive Castro obituary for The New York Times and is the author of “The Man Who Invented Fidel.” He teaches in the College of Communication and the Arts at the university. Also speaking will be Seton Hall professor Jose Manuel Prieto, the Cuban-born novelist and Guggenheim Fellowship recipient who participated recently in the prestigious Berliner Kunstler program. A professor at the College of Arts and Sciences, he is the author of several internationally recognized novels, among those translated to English: “Rex, Encyclopedia of Life in Russia” and “Nocturnal Butterflies of the Russian Empire.” Ted Henken is a Baruch College professor who writes for Huffington Post and New York Magazine, among other publications. He is a specialist on the Cuban blogger phenomenon and author of “Cuba: A Global Studies Handbook” and “Entrepreneurial Cuba: The Changing Policy Landscape.”

DePalma and Henken, recently returned from Cuba, will provide insight into what is happening now in Cuba and what might lie ahead.

“I am delighted we are able to reunite at Seton Hall three Cuba specialists who are distinguished writers to talk about their experiences and perspectives on the Cuban situation right now, and what they foresee in the horizon,” Alvarez Amell said in a press release.

For questions, contact Jacquelyn Coletta at jacquelyn.coletta@student.shu.edu. Seton Hall University is located at 400 South Orange Ave., South Orange.