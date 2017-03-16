‘Irish Education 100’ honors three SHU education leaders

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Three members of the Seton Hall University community were recently inducted into the “Irish Education 100” honor roll. This national list is published annually by the Irish Voice honoring prominent leaders in American education, especially at the university level, who are of Irish descent.

Honorees from Seton Hall include Ann Marie Murphy from Maplewood, associate professor and director of the Center for Emerging Powers and Transnational Trends of the School of Diplomacy and International Relations; Judith Lothian from Brooklyn, professor and graduate chairwoman of the College of Nursing; and Pegeen Hopkins from Garwood, director of publications and university editor in University Advancement.

Murphy’s research interests include international relations in Asia, political development in Southeast Asia, U.S. foreign policy toward Southeast Asia, and the rise of transnational issues such as climate change and global health. With the support of a generous grant from the Smith Richardson Foundation, she is currently researching and writing a book on the impact of democratization on Indonesian foreign policy.

Lothian has served as chairwoman of the University Faculty Senate and received the A. Hakim Award for Faculty Service in 2016 recognizing her substantial contributions to both the College of Nursing and the university. Her research on women’s experience of planned home birth has made an important contribution to the literature. Her research and writing on issues related to evidence-based maternity care, childbirth education and place of birth have influenced policy and practice nationally and internationally. In recognition of the impact of her work, Lothian was inducted as a fellow in the American Academy of Nursing in 2015.

Hopkins leads a creative team that produces more than 500 printed and electronic communications on an annual basis. This includes numerous award-winning printed marketing materials and select Web-based creative materials, as well as the Seton Hall alumni magazine. During her tenure, Seton Hall magazine and its articles have won recognition from CASE, the Garden State Journalists Association and Ragan Communications. Many of the articles she publishes tell the inspirational story of Irish and Irish American contributions to higher education through faculty research, books, educational programs and events.