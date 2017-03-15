Maplewood Memorial Park Conservancy to hold first meeting

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The newly formed Maplewood Memorial Park Conservancy will hold its first meeting Thursday, March 23, at 7 p.m. at the Woodland, 60 Woodland Road in Maplewood. At this meeting, the conservancy will discuss plans for the brand-new organization, which will assist the township in caring for, restoring and improving this local gem.

The Maplewood Memorial Park Conservancy will be a public-private partnership modeled on such successful organizations as Newark’s Branch Brook Alliance and the Central Park Conservancy in New York. Memorial Park was designed in the 1920s by the prestigious landscape architects Brinley & Holbrook and the Olmsted Brothers, whose beautiful, picturesque parks grace major cities throughout the country. Memorial Park is listed in the National and New Jersey Register of Historic Places, and in 2016 was designated one of New Jersey’s Great Public Places by the N.J. chapter of the American Planning Association.

Members of the planning group will give background on the history of the park, the protocols mandated by its historic designation, and the 2014 Master Plan and its recommendations, as well as talk about progress so far in forming the group, and possible future initiatives.

MMPC wants your time, talent and input. If you are unable to attend the meeting, but wish to be involved, contact the conservancy at info@maplewoodmemorialparkconservancy.org or visit the conservancy on Facebook.