TSTI hosts free adult education classes

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Temple Sharey Tefilo-Israel in South Orange invites area residents to the following adult education classes, which are free and open to the public:

The TSTI clergy and congregants will gather to share “Tips for Planning a Memorable Seder” on Thursday, March 23, at 7 p.m. While there are many ideas on how to make the Passover seder appealing to children, adults may also need a creative lift. Attendees will hear ideas to help make the seder fun, meaningful and memorable for adults. Register online at http://bit.ly/2mCjsq3 .

Join TSTI’s Renaissance group at an insightful Lunch & Learn program, “Buber and Heschel: One God, Two Theologies,” on Wednesday, March 29. Rabbi Alexandra Klein will lead a study session on Martin Buber and Abraham Joshua Heschel, two of modern Judaism’s most beloved theologians. Their perspectives of the relationship between God and humanity shape much of Reform Judaism’s views of faith and divinity. The group will study excerpts from the writings of these two great thinkers. Lunch starts at noon with the program beginning at 12:45 p.m. The program is free but there is a fee for lunch. Please RSVP via email to thorwitz@tstinj.org.

More information about the synagogue’s many social, cultural and educational events for children and adults is available on TSTI’s online calendar at https://www.tsti.org/calendar.