Susan Orlean reads at Seton Hall

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Seton Hall University’s final Poetry-in-the-Round event of spring 2017 will present the acclaimed, bestselling writer, Susan Orlean, on Thursday, April 6, at 7 p.m. in the Chancellor’s Suite of the University Center. This reading is free and open to the public.

One of the most acclaimed non-fiction writers at work today, Orlean will read from her work. There will be books for sale, and time for a book signing.

Poetry-in-the-Round has brought some of the best contemporary writers from around the world to Seton Hall University for the past three decades. Some of those visitors have included Joyce Carol Oates, E.L. Doctorow, Nadine Gordimer, C.K. Williams, Jonathan Franzen, John Ashbery, Russell Banks, Adrienne Rich and many others. The series has worked to bring established and up-and-coming writers to the attention of Seton Hall students and the community. For more information, contact associate professor Nathan Oates at nathan.oates@shu.edu or 973-761-9388. Seton Hall University is located at 400 South Orange Ave., South Orange.