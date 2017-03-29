Friends of Maplewood Library to hold annual spring book sale

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Friends of Maplewood Library is holding its spring book sale on Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, April 23, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Maplewood Memorial Library, 51 Baker St. in Maplewood. Sunday’s sale will be the popular bag sale, with entry via the parking lot only.

A wide-ranging selection of books are available on a variety of subjects, plus DVDs, CDs, records and audiobooks. All of the books are donated by the community. Donations are accepted until April 15 on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon and from 2 to 4 p.m.; Mondays from 10 a.m. to noon; Wednesdays from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.; and Thursdays from 2 to 4 p.m.