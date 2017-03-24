SOMSD to hold town hall on equity and inclusion

SOUTH ORANGE / MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The South Orange-Maplewood School District will hold a town hall on equity and inclusion, focusing on recent events within the district and the many responses, on Wednesday, March 29, from 7 to 9 p.m. in the Columbia High School Cafeteria, 17 Parker Ave. in Maplewood.

Superintendent of Schools John Ramos Sr. will share an overview of recent events, ongoing work and the purpose of the evening. There will be a special presentation by South Orange resident and SOMSD parent Khalil Gibran Muhammad, professor of race and public policy at Harvard Kennedy School. A panel discussion will include Khyati Joshi, the SOMSD’s anti-bias consultant and associate professor of education at Fairleigh Dickinson University; Joshi will discuss ongoing cultural competency work within the district.

This will be followed by small group discussions on how schools, families and the community can work together. There will be the opportunity to share insights and recommendations from the small group discussions.