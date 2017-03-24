TSTI’s ‘Penne Shabbat’ and more

On Friday, April 7, TSTI offers its pre-Passover “Penne Shabbat” dinner at two times, 5:15 p.m. for families with young children up to second grade, followed by the Friday night service at 6 p.m.; and at 7 p.m. for the congregation immediately following the worship service. The menu features penne pasta and gluten-free penne pasta, sauces, salad, challah and dessert. The event is free; pre-registration is required by April 5 to thorwitz@tstinj.org for the young family dinner and online at

http://bit.ly/2nepsWo

for the congregational dinner. During the early dinner, children and adults will make centerpieces for home Seder tables and packages for the less fortunate in the area. At the congregational dinner, attendees will assemble sandwiches and packages to distribute to the needy. In the spirit of the holiday and cleaning out leavened products, everyone is asked to bring a box of crackers to donate to the Interfaith Food Pantry of the Oranges, which TSTI supports throughout the year.