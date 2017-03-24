TSTI’s ‘Penne Shabbat’ and more

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Temple Sharey Tefilo-Israel will hold a series of programs for people of all ages in April that are open to the public.
- On Friday, April 7, TSTI offers its pre-Passover “Penne Shabbat” dinner at two times, 5:15 p.m. for families with young children up to second grade, followed by the Friday night service at 6 p.m.; and at 7 p.m. for the congregation immediately following the worship service. The menu features penne pasta and gluten-free penne pasta, sauces, salad, challah and dessert. The event is free; pre-registration is required by April 5 to thorwitz@tstinj.org for the young family dinner and online at http://bit.ly/2nepsWo for the congregational dinner. During the early dinner, children and adults will make centerpieces for home Seder tables and packages for the less fortunate in the area. At the congregational dinner, attendees will assemble sandwiches and packages to distribute to the needy. In the spirit of the holiday and cleaning out leavened products, everyone is asked to bring a box of crackers to donate to the Interfaith Food Pantry of the Oranges, which TSTI supports throughout the year.
- On Wednesday, April 19, the monthly mindfulness meditation and chant group meets at 9:30 a.m., facilitated by Beth Sandweiss. Attendees will experience Hebrew chant and mindfulness meditation using simple melodies, breath and awareness exercises that relax the mind, open the heart and bring attention to the present moment. The beginning of each session is guided, and no meditation or chanting experience is necessary.
- On Thursday, April 27, women of all ages are invited to the Women’s Connection book discussion at 7 p.m., led by Rabbi Daniel Cohen; the book to be discussed is “The Waiting Room,” by Leah Kaminsky. The multi-generational group gets together for a variety of social, educational, cultural and recreational programs. Please RSVP to lisatiltonlevine@me.com if you plan to attend.
- On Friday, April 28, professor Paul Finkelman, a specialist in American legal history, constitutional law, and race and the law, will speak at TSTI’s “Shabbat Scholar and Dinner.” His topic is “Louis Brandeis: Reformer, Zionist, Jurist and Icon of American Jewish Culture.” He will offer brief remarks during the Friday night service at 6 p.m. and will give his presentation at the dinner, which starts at 7 p.m. The service is open to all; attendance at the dinner is charged. Advance registration is required for the dinner; register online at http://bit.ly/2m6nzuR.