Two towns’ seniors meet and mix at The Woodland

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — On March 12, the Two Towns for All Ages program held its first social event at The Woodlands. The Meet and Mix, organized by South Orange Seniors and the Maplewood Recreation Department, was a great success with close to 90 residents from both South Orange and Maplewood attending. This first Meet and Mix provided an opportunity for seniors from the two towns to meet new people, make connections and foster new friendships.

The success of the event, based on plans for new friends traveling to Atlantic City, setting up foursomes for bridge and other plans to get together, has inspired South Orange Seniors to plan similar gatherings throughout the year. In addition, the admission “price” of one canned good brought in five cases of food for the Our Lady of Sorrows food pantry. Valerie Williams from Keller Williams helped to fund the event and provided raffle prizes.

The SOMA Two towns for All Ages initiative is a joint program supported by a grant from the Grotta Fund to promote healthy aging in South Orange and Maplewood.

Photos Courtesy of Cathy Rowe