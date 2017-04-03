Prospect Presbyterian prepares for Holy Week

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Prospect Presbyterian Church, 646 Prospect St. in Maplewood, has several events planned for Holy Week, 2017.

Sunday, April 9, is Palm Sunday and it starts with an intergenerational Sensational Sunday class at 9:15 a.m. in which participants will “walk” through the last week of Jesus’ life shared through creative storytelling. Palm Sunday worship will follow at 10:30 a.m.

A Maundy Thursday service will be held at 7:30 p.m. on April 13. This service is a reminder of the Last Supper and combines a service of communion with a Tennebrae service of light and dark.

April 16, Easter morning services are at 8 a.m. and will begin in the darkness and move from a mood of mourning to celebration. A breakfast will follow the early service. The ConnectEd classes for all ages happen at 9:15 a.m. A traditional Easter service is held at 10:30 a.m. All are welcomed. Childcare is provided for all Sunday events.

For information about any of the programs, call the church office at 973-763-2090 or visit www.prospectchurch.org.