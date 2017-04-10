Preschoolers at TSTI get hands-on about Passover matzo

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The 3-year-old classes at the Iris Family Center for Early Childhood Education at Temple Sharey Tefilo-Israel got up close and personal with matzo preparation, in advance of the Passover holiday. Rabbi Yisroel Rosenblum of the Living Legacy program brought a model matzo bakery for the youngsters at the South Orange synagogue, who learned how the unleavened bread is made from scratch. The children got busy separating the wheat from the chaff and then helped grind it into flour, rolled out the dough, and made their own pieces of matzo, which were baked on site in the portable oven.