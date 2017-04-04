Valerie Fund names new board member

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Valerie Fund, a nonprofit that provides support for the comprehensive health care of children with cancer and blood disorders, is proud to announce that Harriet Greenholtz will serve another term on the organization’s board of trustees.

“Harriet is a passionate champion of the Valerie Fund mission since its origin and her advice and counsel is valued,” Valerie Fund Chairman Dominic DiBari said in a press release.

“I am excited about The Valerie Fund board’s direction and its recent expansion at St Joseph’s Children’s Hospital in Paterson,” Greenholtz said in the release. “The value and importance of our mission is self-evident every day in our centers. It is a joy to be part of this organization.”

Greenholtz has been involved with The Valerie Fund since it was founded in 1976. In addition to being a past chairwoman of the Board, she has served on the roast committee and worked on numerous holiday parties, fashion shows and the annual Thanksgiving Ball — which was founded while she was chairwoman. Currently, Greenholtz serves on the major gifts committee. A long time Short Hills resident, she was an elementary school teacher and now runs her own company, Tagsale Unlimited, as well as being very active in the community.