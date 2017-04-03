Maplewood DPW is now on social media

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Maplewood residents can now interact with the Department of Public Works on the social media outlets Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. The Department of Public Works is looking to increase engagement with residents in the interest of better serving the community, and providing an inside peak into how it serves Maplewood.

On Facebook, search for “Maplewood Department of Public Works”; on Instagram, search for “Maplewooddpw”; and on Twitter, search for “@Maplewooddpw.”

As usual, forward all requests for service through the Request Tracker on the township website at http://www.twp.maplewood.nj.us/requesttracker.aspx, as the DPW can more easily respond to and keep track of service requests through this application. In the event of an emergency, contact the Department of Public Works directly at 973-762-1175. For further information, send an email to publicworksinfo@twp.maplewood.nj.us.