Events for seniors in Maplewood and South Orange

SOUTH ORANGE / MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The SOMA – Two Towns For All Ages initiative has several events tagged for the community’s seniors. These events are presented by a number of community organizations. Events are free unless otherwise noted; registration may be required.

A springtime concert featuring pianist Bingyu Liu will be Sunday, April 9, at 2 p.m. at the

Attend a two-part Microsoft Word workshop for intermediate computer users who can use a mouse on Saturdays, April 15 and 22, from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Hilton Branch Library, 1688 Springfield Ave. in Maplewood. Register at https://introtowordapril.eventbrite.com or 973-762-1688.

St. Barnabas Medical Center will present medication reconciliation program Monday, April 17, at 2:30 p.m. at Winchester Gardens, 333 Elmwood Ave. in Maplewood. This event is free and open to the public. Make a 10-minute appointment by calling Carolyn at 973-378-5146. Bring all of your current medications for review of safety and potential interactions.

Go on a trip to see the cherry blossoms in Branch Brook Park in Newark on Monday, April 17, aboard a South Orange jitney leaving the Baird parking lot, 5 Mead St. in South Orange, at 10 a.m. Call 973-378-7754, ext. 1, by noon on April 13 to reserve seat.

South Orange Public Library, 65 Scotland Road, will host a knitting workshop at noon on Monday, April 17.

Computer beginners and intermediate users can get help from an instructor on their specific needs on Tuesday, April 18, at 1 p.m. at the Hilton Branch Library, 1688 Springfield Ave. in Maplewood.

Adult health screenings will be conducted Wednesday, April 19, from 10:30 a.m. to noon at Maplewood Memorial Library, 51 Baker St.

Adult health screenings will be conducted Thursday, April 20, from 10 a.m. to noon at Maplewood Town Hall, 574 Valley St.

A Jersey Shore trip will leave DeHart Community Center at 9 a.m. sharp on Thursday, April 20. Seats on the bus are free, but you must reserve your seat at 973-763-0750. Bring money for lunch and comfortable shoes for walking.

Bennet Zurofsky will present information about the single-payer health care system proposed by the New Jersey Universal Health Care Coalition on Saturday, April 22, at 1 p.m. at Maplewood Memorial Library, 51 Baker St.

Hosted by the Statewide Parent Advocacy Network and the Essex County Family Council, the “Grandmothers as Caregivers – Taking Care of You!” health fair will focus on health issues of women over 50 who are raising or caring for grandchildren and other caregivers. This event will be Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Newark Cityplex 12 Cinema, 360 Springfield Ave. in Newark.

Attend a lunch and learn on how to live safely in your own home on Wednesday, April 26, at 11 a.m. at 106 Burnett Ave. Mia Kebea from Seniors in Place will share tools for making adjustments to stay in your home. This event is free, but you must RSVP to 973-763-0750.

Go on a trip to Greenwood Gardens in Short Hills with lunch at Basilico on Thursday, April 27. The bus will leave the Maplewood Community Center, 120 Burnett Ave., at 10:30 a.m. Admission is charged.