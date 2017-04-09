Examining ‘Race & Privilege’

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The South Orange-Maplewood Community Coalition on Race will present a Conversations on Race session on “Race & Privilege: Raising Consciousness to Address Inequities” on Wednesday, May 10, from 7:30 to 9 p.m. at The Woodland, 60 Woodland Road in Maplewood.

A panel of professionals, including David Troutt, Jane Bleasdale, Demelza Baer and Khadijah White, will discuss privilege in economics, education, housing, the criminal justice system and other areas of daily life.

For more information, visit www.twotowns.org.