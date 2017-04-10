Maplewoodians, get your free tree seedlings

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Free tree seedlings will be available to Maplewood Township residents in the month of April as part of the New Jersey Tree Recovery Campaign. This program helps communities replace trees damaged or destroyed by Superstorm Sandy.

From 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 29, residents will be able to pick up tree seedlings at Memorial Park. The seedlings are available on a first-come, first-served basis. They will come with instructions on how to store, care for and plant them. The guides help residents choose the right place on a property to plant a tree while keeping in mind the tree’s future full-grown size. Residents should plant the seedlings within two days after pickup in order to prevent the roots from drying out.

The goal of the Tree Recovery Campaign is to distribute more than 500,000 tree seedlings to New Jersey residents over the course of the next five years. It is a joint effort between Maplewood Township, New Jersey Forest Service, New Jersey Soil Conservation Districts, Sustainable Jersey, Arbor Day Foundation, Brothers International, BJ’s Wholesale Club, Wyndham Vacation Resorts and FedEx.

When properly planted and maintained, trees can be assets to a community. They improve the visual appeal of a neighborhood or business district, increase property values, reduce home cooling costs, remove air pollutants and provide wildlife habitat, among many other benefits.

For a list of all distribution locations across the state, visit www.forestry.nj.gov or www.facebook.com/newjerseyforests.

If you have any questions, contact Maplewood Department of Public Works at 973-762-1175 or publicworksinfo@twp.maplewood.nj.us.