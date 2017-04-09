Cougar Booster Golf Classic returns May 8

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Since 1994 the Columbia High School Cougar Boosters have donated more than 350,000 dollars to school athletics and extracurricular activities. The Cougar Boosters Golf Classic raises the majority of the money to help those school programs. The classic will be celebrating its 19th year at the Maplewood Country Club on May 8.

“The money we raise help dozens of programs each year,” Classic Chairman Al Farah said.

A sample of programs which have benefited include the baseball, lacrosse, soccer, field hockey, softball, wrestling and track teams. The Boosters support clubs and activities, including Midnight Madness, all-school musical, Quiz Bowl, marching band, robotics club, Shakespeare Festival, jazz band and ultimate Frisbee.

“It is a chance to do good, and have a lot of fun and we’re lucky to have wonderful sponsors as well,” Farah said. “People can put together foursomes to play, and local businesses can become corporate sponsors, or donate prizes. We’ve got tee signs for sale to promote your local business, and legacy signs to celebrate your recent CHS graduates and alums.”

Golfers get a lot more than a round of golf, enjoying a made-to-order breakfast, cocktail hour and dinner. Entertainment this year is provided by the CHS jazz ensemble and the cappella group Unaccompanied Minors.

Recent prizes have included tickets to New York Yankees games and Broadway shows, and golf wardrobes. There are prizes for closest to the pin and a hole-in-one prize.

People can get more information and register online at www.chscougarboosters.org.

“It’s a fantastic day of golf, a great chance to network and do some real good for our community,” Farah said. “I’m inviting everyone to join us to help our kids.”