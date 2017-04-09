MGC celebrates Presby Memorial’s 90-year legacy

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Presby Memorial Gardens are a delight to behold in May when thousands of irises are in bloom. Come hear how this magical place was created through an act of democracy and love at a Maplewood Garden Club meeting on Wednesday, April 12, at 7:30 p.m. at the Maplewood Memorial Library, 51 Baker St. Suzanne Broullon, the communications and donor manager of this local garden in Montclair, will explain how they keep these gardens blooming and how the gardens became the 20th park in the Essex County park system. Along with the garden history, you will also find out the highlights of bearded and beardless iris culture, and how to grow and care for them in your home garden.

For more information, visit www.maplewoodgardenclub.org.