SOMSD to hold second town hall forum May 3

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The South Orange-Maplewood School district will hold its second town hall on equity and inclusion on Wednesday, May 3, from 7 to 9 p.m. in the Columbia High School Cafeteria, 17 Parker Ave. in Maplewood.

The event will include community dialogue; an update on what SOMSD is doing to create an anti-bias environment; an update on efforts under way to infuse more cultural competency in the curriculum, and tools for discussing race, diversity, social justice, inclusion and integration with children of varying ages. Free childcare will be available for children ages 3 and older.