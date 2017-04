MAPLEWOOD, NJ — SOMA Action will hold a local “Rally for Trump’s Returns” at 10:15 a.m. on April 15 in Ricalton Square in Maplewood, and then ride the 10:54 a.m. train to New York, to Bryant Park, where the NYC national Tax Day March begins at 1 p.m.

For more information, contact Amy Higer, SOMA Action coordinator for National Tax Day, at amyhiger@gmail.com.