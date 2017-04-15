Scientist to speak at SHU symposium for a an AIDS cure strategy

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Department of Biological Sciences at Seton Hall University will be holding its 10th annual Biological Sciences Symposium as part of the Petersheim Exposition on April 20. This event is open to all members of the university community and their invited guests. It will start with a student poster session at 3:30 p.m. in the McNulty Science Center Atrium and will feature keynote speaker Kamel Khalili, who is professor and chair of the Department of Neuroscience at the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University.

Using gene editing technology to successfully excise a segment of HIV-1 DNA — the virus responsible for AIDS from cells in in vitro, ex vivo and in vivo systems — Khalili’s research is a critical step in the development of a potentially curative strategy for HIV infection. The new gene therapy technology can target copies of the HIV virus that lie in the genome, effectively suppressing infection. In addition to his position in the Department of Neuroscience, he is also director for the Center of Neurovirology and director for the Comprehensive NeuroAIDS Center at Temple University. His keynote address, “Gene Editing Strategy for Cure of AIDS,” will be presented in McNulty Amphitheater Room 101 starting at 5:25 p.m.

For more information, contact Daniel Nichols at 973-761-9054 or daniel.nichols@shu.edu. Seton Hall University is located at 400 South Orange Ave. in South Orange.